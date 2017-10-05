Singer P!nk coming to KeyArena May 13

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Pink attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Photo: Isaac Brekken, 2017 Getty Images)

Singer P!nk announced the dates and locations of her 'Beautiful Trauma Tour,' including a May 13 stop at KeyArena in Seattle and May 15 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 13 via Live Nation. American Express Card Members can buy pre-sale tickets from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12.

Check out the dates below:

March 1 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 3 -- Wichita, KS. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 5 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 6 -- Lincoln, NB. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 9 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12 -- St. Paul, MN. @ Xcel Energy Center

March 14 -- St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

March 15 -- Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center

March 17 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 18 -- Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena

March 20 -- Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

March 23 -- Montreal @ Bell Centre

March 25 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 27 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 28 -- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 4 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 7 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 9 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 13 -- Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center

April 16 -- Washington, D.C. @ Captial One Arena

April 19 -- Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 21 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

April 24 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 25 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

April 28 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 9 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 12 -- Vancouver @ Rogers Arena

May 13 -- Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

May 15 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 18 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 22 -- Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 23 -- Ontario @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 25 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 26 -- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 28 -- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

May 31 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

June 2 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

