Maroon 5 coming to Tacoma Dome in 2018

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 1:51 PM. PDT October 26, 2017

KUSA - Sugar, yes please!

Maroon 5 is returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2018. 

The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will play the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 along with special guest Julia Michaels.

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com for between $50 and $150. Presale begins Monday, October 30 at 10 a.m.

Maroon 5's 6th album "Red Pill Blues" is set to debut on Friday, November 3 and is available to pre-order here.

 

 

Can't see Maroon 5's tour announcement on Twitter? Click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


