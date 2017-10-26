Maroon 5 coming to Tacoma Dome in 2018

KUSA - Sugar, yes please!
Maroon 5 is returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2018.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will play the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 along with special guest Julia Michaels.
Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com for between $50 and $150. Presale begins Monday, October 30 at 10 a.m.
Maroon 5's 6th album "Red Pill Blues" is set to debut on Friday, November 3 and is available to pre-order here.
