Macklemore at Arizona show: 'F--- Donald Trump'

Macklemore didn't write the song. He just rapped on a remix of YG's anti-Donald Trump anthem and performed his version in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday night at the Marquee Theater.

Still, the Seattle rapper is getting headlines Monday after playing his verse on FDT (F--- Donald Trump) Pt. 2 during his Arizona show.

The Marquee show wasn't the first time Macklemore has made his feelings about Trump known, even this week: He also played the song at his show in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Macklemore's criticism of Trump comes on the heels of fellow rapper Eminem dropping a freestyle cypher that attacked the president during the BET Awards.

The four-time Grammy winner is no stranger to politics -- his song "Same Love," which is about supporting gay and lesbian marriage rights, was nominated in the song of the year category in 2014.

Below is a video of the performance -- obviously, you might be offended by it:

