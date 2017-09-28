Macklemore announces second baby, Seattle show

One of Seattle’s favorite rappers made two major announcements on Instagram on Thursday.
In a video, Macklemore said his wife Tricia is pregnant with their second child.
The couple, along with their daughter and a few others, appeared to be cutting a gender-reveal cake.
“The suspense is killing me,” one person said as Macklemore cut the cake.
“We’re having ... a second night at Key Arena!” he said as he pulled a small black and white flyer from the cake.
Everyone started laughing.
Mack said tickets would go on sale Friday morning.
According to his website, the show will December 23 - the night after his first show.
He clarified that BOTH announcements are true. So, we'll just be over here waiting to find out if it's a boy or a girl!
Congrats to the growing Haggerty family!
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs