How to score tickets to Hamilton at the Paramount

The Hamilton Tour is coming to Seattle in 2018.

Tickets to see the musical Hamilton go on sale Monday, November 6, and theatre-going hopefuls can purchase tickets two ways: in-person at the box office or online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

If you go the online route, theatre-goers must pre-register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan between now and Thursday, November 2 at 10 a.m.

Those who have pre-registered will receive an email from Ticketmaster on Sunday, November 5 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale.

Selected theatre-goers will receive text message two to four hours before the tickets go on sale with a purchase link and code. Verified Fan tickets will be available at 9 a.m.

Pre-registering does not guarantee you will be able to buy Verified Fan tickets.

There is a limit of four Verified Fan tickets per household. Tickets range from $69-$179 with some $569 premium seats available.

The Verified Fan system is being used to prevent bots or scalpers from purchasing tickets, according to the Seattle Theatre Group.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the box office at 10 a.m.

Hamilton runs at the Paramount Theatre from February 6, 2018 through March 18, 2018.

