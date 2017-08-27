‘Game of Thrones' season finale leaves fans dying for more in hilarious Twitter memes

The seventh and final episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season had a massive meet-up between power players, a major revelation and a long-awaited death.
“The Dragon and the Wolf,” longest episode to date at 79 minutes and 43 seconds, according to Entertainment Weekly, brought a well-rounded conclusion to this season, although we may not see any new episodes for a long time.
We’re not going to go into what happened in the episode, but we have compiled several of the best meme reaction from Twitter to various plot points in Sunday’s episode.
SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched tonight's episode and don't want anything ruined for you, do not scroll down.
For those who have watched the exhaustingly long episode, enjoy the memes, because we won’t have any new content to parody for possible a year or longer.
Jon Snow to Cersei:#GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/l3t7RD4XEB— Kayla Whitter (@kaylakedavra) August 28, 2017
#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall— Kaitlyn (@_kilowhiskey_) August 28, 2017
Cersei: I don't believe in white walkers.
*Walker almost eats her face.*
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/t9RjaBosu8
Jon when he hears Dany can't have kids #ThronesYall #DemThrones #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/v3dxusDGrq— Kristina Alvarez (@KWAK89) August 28, 2017
The best moment for me was Dany telling Jon she can't get pregnant and him being like #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Ui9FbSsfJj— Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) August 28, 2017
Sansa & Arya right now #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/vANpameQRi— No One (@AquilleAli) August 28, 2017
Live look at the world when Sansa said "Lord Baelish" #GameOfThronesFinale #demthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/q1PFbigiGf— Chen-Chen Jiang (@chenstoppable) August 28, 2017
Sam and Bran finally getting their act together #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2EiLL8IQ6p— Chloe Hill (@chloekatehill) August 28, 2017
That wedding was more secretive then Beyoncé's personal life if even Bran Stark couldn't see it ! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/naQGyYgXUu— #HappyMediumModel 👑 (@itsAlexJordan) August 28, 2017
FINALLY BRAN IS GIVING US THE RECEIPTS LIKE ! #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sgm0eTKcbh— San Pellenegro (@Thisladylion) August 28, 2017
Samwell: What happened to you beyond the wall?— #tay (@omgwtftaylor) August 28, 2017
Bran: I became the three eyed raven
Samwell: #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/v7f1jmrsep
Jon when he gets back to Winterfell and Sam and Bran tell him everything. #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lucuy9mZpK— Gil 🇩🇴 (@cotuisano_) August 28, 2017
Tormund & Beric when they saw the Ice Dragon.... #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/D9JMRA3Fqi— bigmike (@mikelowkey) August 28, 2017
Everyone at the wall right now#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/WQCVZkECGm— Caleb Shepherd (@TheSuperShep) August 28, 2017
@GameOfThrones @HBO y'all did your thing! Real live pic of me right now #GameofThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/ux3OyPjovm— San Pellenegro (@Thisladylion) August 28, 2017
Me realizing I'm going to finish two years of law school AND GRADUATE before I see a new episode of #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/gN8UcwptV5— Hassan (@Hassandle) August 28, 2017
Me, waiting for season 8 to come... in approx. 18 months 💀 #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/kHJfulvL4d— 🌸🎮🐕Ellie🐕🎮🌸 (@EllieR_25) August 28, 2017
