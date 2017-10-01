KING
‘Equality for all:' Macklemore takes stand on Australian gay marriage at rugby final

Allison Sundell and Associated Press , KING 12:40 PM. PDT October 01, 2017

Rapper Macklemore took a stand on Australia’s gay marriage debate, performing his song “Same Love” during the National Rugby League Grand Final in Sydney on Sunday.

“Performing Same Love at the #NRLGF was one of the greatest honors of my career,” Macklemore tweeted.

At the end of the song, Macklemore declared, "Equality for all."

Australia is in the midst of a two-month postal ballot to gauge public opinion toward legalizing gay marriage.

There was so much buzz leading up to the show that “Same Love,” which was released in 2012, hit No. 1 on Australian iTunes.

Afterwards, people flooded social media with support for Macklemore.

Politicians on both sides of the gay marriage debate also weighed in.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a gay marriage opponent who determined two years that his government should ask the Australian public to decide the issue, tweeted on Wednesday that rugby fans “shouldn’t be subjected to a politicized grand final. Sport is sport.”

Attorney-General George Brandis, who supports gay marriage, supported Macklemore’s performance of “Same Love” in a stadium filled with 85,000 people and to be broadcast nationally.

“It is one of his most popular songs, and for Mr. Abbott or anyone else to say that it should be banned, I think is a bizarre thing to say,” Brandis told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “I thought Mr. Abbott believed in freedom of speech.”

