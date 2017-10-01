‘Equality for all:' Macklemore takes stand on Australian gay marriage at rugby final

Macklemore performs before the 2017 NRL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2017 Getty Images)

Rapper Macklemore took a stand on Australia’s gay marriage debate, performing his song “Same Love” during the National Rugby League Grand Final in Sydney on Sunday.

“Performing Same Love at the #NRLGF was one of the greatest honors of my career,” Macklemore tweeted.

Performing Same Love at the #NRLGF was one of the greatest honors of my career. Thank you @NRL for the opportunity & supporting equality — GEMINI (@macklemore) October 1, 2017

At the end of the song, Macklemore declared, "Equality for all."

Australia is in the midst of a two-month postal ballot to gauge public opinion toward legalizing gay marriage.

There was so much buzz leading up to the show that “Same Love,” which was released in 2012, hit No. 1 on Australian iTunes.

Afterwards, people flooded social media with support for Macklemore.

And Macklemore performs Same Love, in a victory over those whose hypocrisy was stronger than their purported belief in free speech. #nrlgf — Adam Spence (@AdamSpenceAU) October 1, 2017

I honestly never, ever expected to see this at any sports match in Australia. Well done @macklemore, @marylambertsing and @NRL #NRLGF pic.twitter.com/3O9INrEpD9 — Whiskey Houston (@RobCoco) October 1, 2017

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE NIGHT TO BE A LGBTIQ PERSON IN AUSTRALIA! Thank you, Macklemore. Incredibly uplifting and empowering moment. #NRLGF — Paige Cardona 🏳️‍🌈 (@paigecardona) October 1, 2017

Politicians on both sides of the gay marriage debate also weighed in.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a gay marriage opponent who determined two years that his government should ask the Australian public to decide the issue, tweeted on Wednesday that rugby fans “shouldn’t be subjected to a politicized grand final. Sport is sport.”

Footy fans shouldn't be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport! https://t.co/1uRh4eZ61Z — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) September 27, 2017

Attorney-General George Brandis, who supports gay marriage, supported Macklemore’s performance of “Same Love” in a stadium filled with 85,000 people and to be broadcast nationally.

“It is one of his most popular songs, and for Mr. Abbott or anyone else to say that it should be banned, I think is a bizarre thing to say,” Brandis told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “I thought Mr. Abbott believed in freedom of speech.”

© 2017 KING-TV