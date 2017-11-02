Behind the scenes of Chicago Fire

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide (left) and Lauren German as Leslie Shay in Chicago Fire, episode 207 "No Regrets." Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC. (Photo: NBC, NBC)

KING 5’s Chris Cashman hit the red carpet this week to speak with many of the stars from three Chicago-based prime time shows. He takes us behind the scenes to learn about the tricks of the trade.

NBC’s third annual “One Chicago Day” brought together the cast and crew of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, which are the creations of veteran television producer Dick Wolf, best known for creating Law & Order. All of the Chicago shows are interconnected, and the characters often appear in all three series.

Thursday marks Chicago Fire’s sixth season fall finale. Chicago P.D. is celebrating 100 episodes, and Chicago Med returns for season 3 on November 21 on KING 5.

“We come from humble beginnings where we started as a freshman show just trying to get a back nine order, to get an audience following, to get a positive reception from our viewers,” said Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the three shows. “To see the way it’s grown over the years…this is season 6. I think we have more than 120, 130 episodes under our belt. It’s humbling.”

