UW ranked 9th among world universities, new report says

The University of Washington was ranked among the ten best universities in the world in the Center for World University Rankings inaugural report released Monday.

With 45 top-ten rated academic disciplines, UW ranked nine out of ten of the best universities across the globe. Eight of the ten universities, including UW, are in the United States. Harvard University claimed first place with 112 top-ten ranked academic disciplines.

These rankings, according to CWUR, highlight the world's elite universities in the sciences and the social sciences and are based on the number of research articles that are published in "top-tier" journals.

The Center for World University Rankings, or CWUR, claims to publish "the only global university ranking that measures the quality of education and training of students as well as the prestige of the faculty members and the quality of their research without relying on surveys and university data submissions."

A directory of each academic discipline can be found here.

© 2017 KING-TV