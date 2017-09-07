English, math test scores drop among Washington students

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey, KING)

School just started, but the state’s report card is out, and it is not good.

Scores in the English and math tests dropped for most elementary and middle school students, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In the English test given to third through eighth graders, only seventh graders scored higher than in 2016.

Math scores were only higher for sixth and seventh graders.

But State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he is most concerned about the continued gap between white and minority students, especially in low-income districts.

Reykdal called the gap, “unacceptable.”

OSPI’s website has results posted for every school district in the state.

