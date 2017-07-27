Sim baby is placed inside the mannequin's belly area for simulation. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG School of Nursing is the first to own the newest version of “SimMom,” a childbirth simulator that will allow students to practice a wide range of birthing scenarios as close to reality as possible.

The simulator is controlled by a computer which sets different functions such as breathing, screaming, and other human-like responses that imitate real child birth.

According to Professor Heidi VonKoss Krowchuk, SimMom is a $45,000 investment the school has made for the school and its students.

SimMom is a product from Norwegian company Laerdal Medical, which specializes in medical simulation and clinical education equipment.

The school hopes to better prepare their students in childbirth in light of a recent increase in mother mortality rates in the past three decades.

Dean Robin Remsburg says that “the community will benefit the most” from this kind of technology being brought into the school, as their graduates will be the ones caring for patients at local medical centers.

