OLYMPIA, Wash. – The McCleary ruling is supposed to make schools better for Washington students, but there’s a fear it could backfire for some districts.

If lawmakers don’t take action this year to restructure the state’s school funding system, 100 teachers within the North Thurston Public Schools district could lose their jobs.

“It will mean drastic cuts,” said Shannon Richards, North Thurston math and reading coach.

North Thurston Public Schools uses local levies to pay for positions and programs the district says the state does not fund. That’s unfair for the districts that don’t have voter support for levies, according to Washington Supreme Court justices. The Supreme Court is holding lawmakers in contempt until they find a way to “fully” fund basic education.

As a result of the McCleary ruling, lawmakers also established a levy cap for districts. That cap is set to go into effect in 2018.

It would cost North Thurston Public Schools approximately $10 million. Richards said that would likely mean layoffs and more crowded classrooms.

“We can just put bodies in there, but can you get every kid’s need, and really get them what they need to be successful? No,” said Richards.

Lawmakers debated a bill Wednesday that would delay the levy cliff two years.

Passing that legislation would give teachers like Richards some relief, but she’d rather lawmakers come up with a permanent school funding solution.

