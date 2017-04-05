Inside UW's ‘Calling BS' class

Students listen to a lecture in the University of Washington's new "Calling Bull**** in the Age of Big Data" class Wednesday. (Photo: KING)

The class was packed, and an overflow of students had to sit on the stairs.

The University of Washington Information School class has drawn worldwide attention and even book deal offers for the professors. The class’s official title is: "Calling Bull**** in the Age of Big Data."

Assistant professor Jevin West and biology professor Carl Bergstrom stood in front of a packed auditorium Wednesday. The lecture was broadcast to the world. The professors continue to balance local and national media requests.

“I think people are sick of seeing pollution, and I think they just want to clean it up,” said West, knowing they’ve hit a nerve.

Students like Diego Chavez were intrigued. He added the one-hour elective to prepare him for post-graduate life, he said.

“When I signed up for this course, all I knew is that it had the word ‘BS’ in it and I thought that was funny and fascinating,” said the senior.

