Everett school beats the odds, wins state achievement award

Garfield Elementary School teacher Mary Ouedraogo talks with students in her 5th grade class. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. – Garfield Elementary School was honored Friday with a Title 1 academic achievement award, and a visit from Gov. Jay Inslee.

The school also received a $10,000 grant from the state that will be used for additional teacher training and instructional strategies.

It would have been easy for the kids at Garfield Elementary to lose hope. Seventy percent of them live in poverty. Twenty percent are special needs. Another 20 percent speak English as their second language.

Conventional wisdom says there's no reason for these students to succeed. No reason except for kids like Jaiden Fleming.

As a fourth-grader, Fleming struggled so much in school he ended up hating it. He even skipped school one day when his mom was at work.

"I stayed home for the whole day," Fleming said with a sheepish grin. "When mom went back home she really got mad at me. It only happened once."

It was that kind of behavior that tipped teachers off to the boy's problems, and they went to work.

"It worked because Mrs. Ouedraogo gave me strategy," said Fleming, now a happy fifth-grader.

The work is paring with steady academic improvement. State assessment test scores in reading and writing are up 7.8 percent for third- graders, 5.1 percent for fourth-graders and 13.3 percent for fifth-graders. Kids at Garfield are outperforming most other low-income schools across the state.

Teacher Mary Ouedraogo said it's building a culture of success.

"It's been a lot more rewarding, because kids want to come to school,” Ouedraogo said. “I want to come to school. It has been a great thing. There's nothing I'd rather be doing."

For Fleming, the success comes down to three simple words – words he wouldn't have uttered last year: "I feel confident."

Copyright 2016 KING