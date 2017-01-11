Businesses push for more money to students in ‘failing schools'

Students take notes in class at Showalter Middle School in Tukwila. (Photo: KING)

With education funding a key legislative goal this year, a major business association wants more funding targeted at students in underperforming schools.

The Washington Roundtable, a key business association representing Boeing, Microsoft, and most of the state’s largest companies, says businesses in Washington will hire 740,000 people by 2030. The Roundtable says more than 300,000 of those jobs will be for growth, but employers are worried they won’t be able to find enough qualified candidates, as only 31% of high school graduates will go on to get any form of educational advancement by age 26.

The goal is that 70% of young people should have additional skills 13 years from now.

Those post-secondary credentials can include apprenticeships in skilled trades, associate degrees from community colleges in a skilled trade, or four-year college degrees. It can also include other growth pathways to give young people skills for jobs, many paying $65,000 and more per year.

Those were the conclusions of the report carried about by the Boston Consulting Group released in October 2016. Now with the legislature in its 2017 session and educational funding on the front burner again, the association has released an addendum, focusing on some 255 underperforming, or so called “failing schools.”

The Washington Roundtable calling for more funding focused on helping students, particularly in school districts such as Tukwila that have large numbers of immigrant students. Showalter Middle has students from some 80 countries, some of the refugees from Syria and other countries, say administrators.

The latest study finds that 200,000 third- through eighth-graders scored below proficiency on the 2015 Smarter Balanced assessments. Half were at the lowest level. Many of those students are now in high school.

The Roundtable is pushing for student focused funding. “Washington Kids 4 Washington Jobs” is the mantra, as member companies would rather hire workers from within Washington rather than “import” them from outside the state or even outside the country.

Copyright 2016 KING