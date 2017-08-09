KING
Close
Weather Alert Heat Advisory
Close

Words 2 Know: Glossary of Solar Eclipse Terms

Cool Words 2 Know For Total Eclipse Day!

Laura Brache and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:00 AM. PDT August 10, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The countdown is on...the biggest 'skytacular' event of our lifetime, a total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, August 21.

In order to enjoy and speak intelligently about a major event you have to know the lingo, right? To help with the eclipse we left it to a professional...Tom English, Director of the Cline Observatory at Guilford Technical Community College.

Here are terms he said everyone should know as it relates an eclipse:

  • Photosphere
  • Chromasphere
  • Corona
  • First, second, third, and fourth contact
  • Baily's beads
  • Diamond ring
  • Totality

English says that to view the eclipse, you will need to wear eclipse sunglasses that are safe for direct solar viewing, certified by the British Standards Institute and meet the requirements for ISO.

For rabid sky watchers, the Cline observatory hosts public viewing events every Friday after sunset. The viewings are free of cost.

The observatory will not be open on eclipse day, as staff will be in Columbia, S.C., the closest point to North Carolina in the path of totality, viewing the eclipse.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories