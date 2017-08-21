Washington kids travel to Madras to witness eclipse

Families traveled to the path of totality to fully experience the eclipse. (Photo: KING)

When you walk into Riley Durasoff's bedroom, there is no mistaking he's into astronomy. And he's eager to show you off his latest rocket creation.

"It's a Lego model of the Saturn 5 rocket," said Durasoff as he shows off with a smile.

Durasoff and his parents joined a group of star gazers from Seattle's Pacific Science Center, who traveled to Madras, Ore. to watch the total solar eclipse in the path of totality.

"I've heard that the moon is completely over the sun for about two minutes," he said.

He's right. Two minutes and eight seconds to be exact.

"I saw the eclipse from my backyard when I was 9 years old," said Durasoff's mom Crystal Munkers. "When the opportunity came up to see Riley do it, I wanted to jump on it."

