LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to crowd the Oregon Coast for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

But on Saturday the town was eerily quiet.

Headed to Lincoln City? Wondering how bad the crowds are? Don't worry. At least for now, it's quiet. Really quiet. I took a short walk and there are a number of vacancy signs up at hotels. After making a few calls, hotel managers tell me they still have availability. There are some rooms available through the weekend. One of the hotels I called said last night they were at 50% capacity. #OReclipse2017 #OReclipse #Eclipse2017 Posted by Christine Pitawanich/KGW on Saturday, August 19, 2017

"It's really quiet here in Lincoln City. A lot of the local conversation has been about how it feels like a ghost town," said Heather Hatton, the Public Relations Manager for Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

She said having so few people this time of year is really bizarre. The calm so far was not what locals expected this eclipse weekend.

A number of hotels in the area still have availability. As of Saturday the Chinook Winds Casino Resort had about 60 rooms available for Sunday, and prices were in the $200 range.

Smaller hotels had vacancies too. At the Coho Oceanfront Lodge, rooms were still available for about $300 per night.





Diana Steinman, at The Coho Oceanfront Lodge said she's staffed up and ready for the big event.

"The whole town is just waiting for more tourists," she said.

Down the road a ways, Mo's Restaurant in Lincoln City was unexpectedly slow.

"We were expecting a huge crowd, lines out the doors and it's not happening," said Frank Stutzman, Mo's General Manager.

A number of tables sat empty on Saturday, and Stutzman said he had added extra staff. Some workers were sent home because business was slow. He hoped more people would show up to sample what Mo's is best known for, its clam chowder.

Further down Highway 101 in Depoe Bay, Mayor Barbara Leff said it's been slow in her town too. She issued an "urgent message to eclipse lovers" on Saturday. She wants people to come to Depoe Bay so they don't miss out on the big show.

"We also don't want our business community to miss the opportunity that they've been preparing for for over a year," said Leff.

She also said, "Depoe Bay and our neighboring towns to the north and south beckon: The sun is shining. The whales are frolicking. The forecast for for the next two mornings is clear."

Many local residents prepared to hunker down days ahead of the eclipse, stocking up on groceries and emergency supplies, before the expected influx of visitors arrived.

NASA is preparing to track the eclipse over Lincoln City. Their cameras will capture the first images of the eclipse over the United States and send them to the team’s semi-trailer control room, which will relay them to NASA TV and the world.

