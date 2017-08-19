KING
Close

KING Road Trip: Total Eclipse in the Car

KING 12:37 PM. PDT August 19, 2017

KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and photojournalist Jim Scott are driving down to Madras, Oregon, for Monday's total solar eclipse. They and other KING 5 crew members are sharing their adventures as they travel south on I-5 along with thousands of other sun-gazers for the rare celestial event. 

Saturday 8/19/17:

Rich Marriott drove down to Madras, Oregon, early Saturday morning and discovered something surprising: no heavy traffic!  He shared two videos to prove it.



© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories