Total Eclipse in the Car with Jake Whittenberg and Jim Scott. (Photo: KING)

KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and photojournalist Jim Scott are driving down to Madras, Oregon, for Monday's total solar eclipse. They and other KING 5 crew members are sharing their adventures as they travel south on I-5 along with thousands of other sun-gazers for the rare celestial event.

Saturday 8/19/17:

Rich Marriott drove down to Madras, Oregon, early Saturday morning and discovered something surprising: no heavy traffic! He shared two videos to prove it.









