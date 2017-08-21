Three hundred eclipse watchers gathered on the lawn outside the Snohomish City Library on August 21, 2017. Librarians gave away the valuable eclipse viewing glasses that had become so difficult to find leading up to the big day.
KING 3:18 PM. PDT August 21, 2017
