Shelton woman gives birth during eclipse

Misael Zapoteco Junior was born during the August 21 solar eclipse. (Photo: KING)

SHELTON, Wash. – Mariah Young missed the “Great American” eclipse, but she’ll never forget where she was during it.

“I wanted to see it,” said Young, who gave birth to Misael Zapoteco Junior, during the eclipse.

Zapoteco was born at 9:58 a.m., nearly an hour after the eclipse started.

While she couldn’t see the sun, Young was well aware of what was happening outside thanks to the nurses.

“They all got their phones and walked outside,” said Young.

Young resisted naming her son after the eclipse, but she thinks the family won’t ever let her son forget when he was born.

"My boyfriend said that they’re going to call him ‘Eclipse,’ because he was born during that time,” said Young.

