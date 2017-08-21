Seattle couple found love with an eclipse

Stephanie Anderson and her husband Mark met during a trip to China in 2009 to see a total solar eclipse. (Photo: Jensen, Scott, Custom)

When Stephanie Anderson lead a tour group to China in 2009 to see a total solar eclipse, she was long-overdue to cross a significant item off her astronomical bucket list.

There was only one problem, fog.

"Pea soup," Anderson laughed. "It's crazy, I've seen partial eclipses, I've seen annuals. But I've never been able to see a total solar eclipse."

Anderson got hooked on astronomy as an eight-year-old when she first saw Jupiter through the lens of a telescope. She eventually went to college to study space. And today she owns a telescope store, Cloud Break Optics in Seattle, where calls are coming in around the clock for the last of her eclipse viewing gear.

"We usually get two or three orders a day. Right now it's around 50," she said.

The China trip wasn't a complete bust. She met her husband Mark who wanted to see an eclipse for his birthday.

Their paths first crossed on the flight over.

"I got a pretty good consolation prize in China," said Mark. "It's worked out pretty well!"

Today, the two of them will try again. Mark and Stephanie are traveling to Casper, Wyoming which is also in the path of totality.

"It's coming full circle for us," Stephanie said. "This will be a big milestone."

And as of right now, the forecast is low for fog.

