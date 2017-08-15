Seattle Astronomical Society event: Advice from eclipse chaser

Photo credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

Can’t get enough eclipse advice? Consider your Wednesday night booked.

The Seattle Astronomical Society is inviting the public for a talk Wednesday night called the "Tales from the Dark Side: Eclipse Lessons Learned."

The presentation will be given by Stephen J. O’Meara, an avid eclipse chaser, and observer. He’ll share advice he’s gathered from watching more than a dozen total and annual solar eclipses.

“This entertaining romp should help eclipse watchers in Oregon to prepare for the unexpected. Who knows, maybe by the talk’s end, other veteran eclipse chasers in the audience will have their own stories and advice to share,” the description on the SAS event page said.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Physics/Astronomy Auditorium at the University of Washington.

Still looking for eclipse glasses? You can pick some up, and pin-hole viewers, for free at the SAS welcome table starting at 7 p.m. But get there early – the goodies are only available until supplies last.

The program is free and open to the public.

