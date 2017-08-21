RAW: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Georgia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
KING 5 News Now
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
NASA aircraft captures unique view of eclipse
-
Adding up the cost of seeing totality
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse than you think
-
Central Oregon wildfire forces evacuations
-
Solar Eclipse Fore Breakfast
More Stories
-
Eclipse turns day into night across USAug 21, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
City truck hits family at Roxhill ParkAug 21, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
NASA aircraft captures unique view of eclipseAug 20, 2017, 6:13 p.m.