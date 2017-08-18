Monday's eclipse might produce some clouds

A partial solar eclipse is visible through a break in the cloud cover over Scarborough, Northern England on March 20, 2015. AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLI SCARFF, This content is subject to copyright.)

The forecast for the eclipse on Monday continues to look favorable. In fact, if it were a morning without an eclipse we would be pretty confident that it would be mostly sunny by the time of maximum coverage at 10:20 a.m. But the shadow of the moon will have a strong effect on the atmosphere.

We will likely see a weak onshore wind Monday, so it will bring in some patchy areas of clouds or fog into the interior. But after the sun rises and begins to warm the atmosphere, the clouds will begin to dissipate. The water vapor in the atmosphere remains the same, but the temperature goes up, so the relative humidity goes down. As the relative humidity decreases the cloud droplets that make up the clouds evaporate and the clouds go away.

Given the general pattern on Monday, without an eclipse, it should be warm enough by 9-10 a.m. to clear off any low clouds that are around. Temperatures should have warmed 5-10 degrees from the overnight lows.

However, starting a 9:08 a.m. Monday, we will see our heat source (the sun) gradually be turned down. This is going to keep the temperature from rising and probably cool it after 9:30 a.m. or so, and especially around 10:20 a.m. when 92 percent of our heat source will be covered by the moon.

The problem is, if we cool the air right after the clouds have cleared, it won't take much cooling to raise the relative humidity back to near 100 percent and cause clouds to reform around maximum coverage. I actually saw this happen at a total eclipse in Hawaii. Around totality, clouds began to reform.

The good news, for now, is that early morning cloudiness should be limited so the cooling should not produce more clouds over the interior. We'll know by Monday afternoon.

