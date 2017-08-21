Mark your calendar for the next solar eclipse in 2024!

If you loved Monday's solar eclipse across America, we have great news about 2024!

That's when another eclipse will travel across several states on April 8, 2024. The line of totality will pass over much of the eastern half of the United States, plus parts of Canada and Mexico.

A partial eclipse will be visible for Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, a small part of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Northern Vermont and Maine.

But don't fear, Northwest. There's another eclipse you could see in this lifetime. The next one will span the entire country - from sea to shining sea - on August 12, 2045. That is 28 years from now.









