KING
Close

LIVE BLOG: Total Eclipse 2017

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 8:52 AM. PDT August 21, 2017

If viewing in the app, click here to view blog.

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories