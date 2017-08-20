App users: Tap to view
Eclipse mania has taken over much of Oregon and our reporters are stationed throughout the state to give you insight about how each community is reacting to the once-in-a-lifetime event.
For complete KGW eclipse coverage, click here
The Oregon Coast
Sunday
Traffic in Lincoln City finally picking up
Looks like there are more cars & people in Lincoln City today compared to earlier this weekend #OReclipse2017 #Eclipse2017 #OReclipse pic.twitter.com/FPj4udSuBG— Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) August 20, 2017
We're 24 hours away from the Great American Eclipse! This is what it looks like in Lincoln City, Oregon right now. It...Posted by Christine Pitawanich/KGW on Sunday, August 20, 2017
Saturday
Depoe Bay mayor issues 'urgent message to eclipse lovers'
Mo's has even fewer customers than usual
Sudden hotel vacancies after reports Lincoln City might be cloudy
Here's hoping the weather stays this way!
Friday
Coast vendors ready for visitors
Traffic from Portland to the coast not bad Friday morning
Eclipse prep: Behind the scenes with KGW crew
Thursday
Gas stations busy in Lincoln City
Lincoln City local prepare to hunker down for eclipse
Central Oregon
Sunday
Matt's taking advantage of his eclipse spot with a beautiful hike
Great pre-eclipse hike To a massively awesome Ponderosa pine in Smith Rock State Park. Rangers here say it's been...Posted by Matt Zaffino on Sunday, August 20, 2017
The view from Madras on Eclipse Eve
Here's a 360° view of the makeshift campsite at the Madras Airport where people have gathered for eclipse viewing.Posted by Kyle Iboshi (KGW-TV) on Sunday, August 20, 2017
Vendor sales picking up on Sunday
Vendors in Madras say sales have been good, but not great. Sales are definitely picking up today. #OReclipse pic.twitter.com/LguRHwpQ9i— Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) August 20, 2017
Staying at the 'Remington' in Terrebonne
Saturday
A beautiful nighttime shot from Terrebonne
A preview of my #OREclipse. I think @Zaffino found us a pretty good spot. pic.twitter.com/FSYEtHxNgX— Jon G (@ottoiris) August 20, 2017
Welcome to Madras Bureau: Kyle shows off his eclipse RV
Matt Zaffino's eclipse camp in Terrebonne
Friday
Smooth drive from Portland to Madras on Friday
Thursday
Aerial view of Prineville traffic backup
Salem
Sunday
Joe Donlon talks with the lead NASA scientist in Salem
We are live NASA's lead scientist in Salem, Dr. Lika Guhathakurta. Fire away with your questions!Posted by Joe Donlon (KGW-TV) on Sunday, August 20, 2017
Tracy Barry makes it to Salem in record time
Pat Dooris: Plenty of room left for campers at Minto Brown Park
Campers at Minto Brown park in Salem. Still lots of room at 11am.Posted by Pat Dooris (KGW-TV) on Sunday, August 20, 2017
In the sky!
Maggie Vespa will be watching the eclipse from 35,000 feet
Complete KGW eclipse coverage:
Verify: How to know your eclipse glasses are safe
Eclipse traffic will be worse than you think
What we know about the Amazon eclipse glasses recall
Eclipse forecast
KGW Eclipse Section
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs