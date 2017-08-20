Terrebonne - Jon G

Eclipse mania has taken over much of Oregon and our reporters are stationed throughout the state to give you insight about how each community is reacting to the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The Oregon Coast

Sunday

Traffic in Lincoln City finally picking up

Looks like there are more cars & people in Lincoln City today compared to earlier this weekend #OReclipse2017 #Eclipse2017 #OReclipse pic.twitter.com/FPj4udSuBG — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) August 20, 2017

The weather seems just fine

We're 24 hours away from the Great American Eclipse! This is what it looks like in Lincoln City, Oregon right now. It... Posted by Christine Pitawanich/KGW on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Saturday

Depoe Bay mayor issues 'urgent message to eclipse lovers'

Mo's has even fewer customers than usual

Sudden hotel vacancies after reports Lincoln City might be cloudy

Here's hoping the weather stays this way!

Friday

Coast vendors ready for visitors

Traffic from Portland to the coast not bad Friday morning

Eclipse prep: Behind the scenes with KGW crew

Thursday

Gas stations busy in Lincoln City

Lincoln City local prepare to hunker down for eclipse

Central Oregon

Sunday

Matt's taking advantage of his eclipse spot with a beautiful hike

Great pre-eclipse hike To a massively awesome Ponderosa pine in Smith Rock State Park. Rangers here say it's been... Posted by Matt Zaffino on Sunday, August 20, 2017

The view from Madras on Eclipse Eve

Here's a 360° view of the makeshift campsite at the Madras Airport where people have gathered for eclipse viewing. Posted by Kyle Iboshi (KGW-TV) on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Vendor sales picking up on Sunday

Vendors in Madras say sales have been good, but not great. Sales are definitely picking up today. #OReclipse pic.twitter.com/LguRHwpQ9i — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) August 20, 2017

Staying at the 'Remington' in Terrebonne

Saturday

A beautiful nighttime shot from Terrebonne

A preview of my #OREclipse. I think @Zaffino found us a pretty good spot. pic.twitter.com/FSYEtHxNgX — Jon G (@ottoiris) August 20, 2017

Welcome to Madras Bureau: Kyle shows off his eclipse RV

Matt Zaffino's eclipse camp in Terrebonne

Friday

Smooth drive from Portland to Madras on Friday

Kyle Iboshi heads to Madras

Thursday

Aerial view of Prineville traffic backup

Salem

Sunday

Joe Donlon talks with the lead NASA scientist in Salem

We are live NASA's lead scientist in Salem, Dr. Lika Guhathakurta. Fire away with your questions! Posted by Joe Donlon (KGW-TV) on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tracy Barry makes it to Salem in record time

Pat Dooris: Plenty of room left for campers at Minto Brown Park

Campers at Minto Brown park in Salem. Still lots of room at 11am. Posted by Pat Dooris (KGW-TV) on Sunday, August 20, 2017

In the sky!

Maggie Vespa will be watching the eclipse from 35,000 feet

