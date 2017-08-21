How much colder did Seattle get during the eclipse?

A girl smiles as she looks at the eclipse on Menan Butte August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. (Photo: Natalie Behring/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Brrr. The eclipse brought a lot of sensory reactions, but feeling cold may not have been one that some people anticipated.

With 92 percent of the sun covered, the temperature dropped about 5 degrees during the solar eclipse in Seattle, according to meteorologist Jordan Steele.

Temperatures had reached the mid 60’s before the eclipse, and some areas of Western Washington dipped to the high 50’s during maximum coverage.

Steele expected those numbers to become more drastic the closer to the path of totality.

Steele said many people were also surprised by how daylight there was during maximum coverage. The sky dimmed, but many people said they were surprised it didn’t look like nighttime.

“It just shows you how powerful the sun is,” Steele said. “You have 8 percent of it shining and it’s still so bright.”

© 2017 KING-TV