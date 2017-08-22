Hours long eclipse traffic backups still 'worth it'

Eclipse watchers leave Madras, Oregon, August 21, 2017. (Credit: KING)

One day after the total solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon, the last of the campers are hitting the roads at a more manageable pace, avoiding hours long back-ups on Monday.

Relive the eclipse

Hours after eclipse totality, tens of thousands of out-of-towners clogged city streets and highways in Central Oregon. Drivers reported three- and four-hour back-ups. The gridlock came despite warnings from the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office to stay put and wait out the backups. Small crashes on Highway 26 caused many of the problems.

KING 5s Rich Marriott says it took him three-and-a-half hours to travel from Madras to Redmond, Oregon, which is only a 25-mile trip.

Still, eclipse watchers say it’s been worth the wait.

"I thought it was great, surreal, beautiful,” said Annika Haslett of Portland. “It was amazing all around. Really special."

© 2017 KING-TV