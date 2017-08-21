Here's your final total eclipse forecast

Here's your final eclipse forecast from KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery.
- Some low clouds and fog early over North Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and coastal communities
- Most of the cloud cover over Puget Sound should be gone by 9 a.m.
- Clouds will linger for coastal communities through the morning and could limit visibility of the eclipse
- Temperatures will cool a few degrees as we enter maximum coverage. We could see a few clouds redevelop near Puget Sound.
- After the eclipse, it will be a mostly sunny afternoon and warm, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s
