Here's your final total eclipse forecast

ALTERNATIVE CROP A picture taken on September 1, 2016 shows the moon moving to cover the sun for a annular solar eclipse in the sky of in Dar es Salaam. Stargazers in south and central Africa are treated to a spectacular solar eclipse on September 1, 2016 when the Moon wanders into view to make the Sun appear as a "ring of fire", astronomers say. The phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when there is a near-perfect alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. / AFP / DANIEL HAYDUK (Photo credit should read DANIEL HAYDUK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL HAYDUK, This content is subject to copyright.)