KING
Here's your final total eclipse forecast

August 21, 2017, morning forecast with KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery.

KING 5:07 AM. PDT August 21, 2017

Here's your final eclipse forecast from KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery.

  • Some low clouds and fog early over North Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and coastal communities
  • Most of the cloud cover over Puget Sound should be gone by 9 a.m.
  • Clouds will linger for coastal communities through the morning and could limit visibility of the eclipse
  • Temperatures will cool a few degrees as we enter maximum coverage. We could see a few clouds redevelop near Puget Sound.
  • After the eclipse, it will be a mostly sunny afternoon and warm, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s

