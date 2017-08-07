Here's the exact time the eclipse will be over your city

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

Washington state may not be in the path of totality for the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse that's taking place on August 21, but Washingtonians can still catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse.

Most everyone will get a good show, but some areas of the region will see the partial eclipse for a little longer than others with more coverage by the moon.

So how about your neighborhood? NASA has made a wonderful interactive map that lets you zoom into your community and find out exactly when the eclipse will begin, when you'll see totality (the moment when the moon comes completely in front of the sun), and when the last moment you'll see it at all.

Seattle will see the partial eclipse for 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 16 seconds; Tacoma for 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds; and Everett for 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 13 seconds.

The differences aren't great (in most cases they vary by a few seconds, usually less than a minute) but it is fascinating and informative to see.

