Here's how fast your retina could burn looking at eclipse unprotected

If the sun burns your retina while trying to stare unprotected at Monday's solar eclipse, you may not know it until it's too late. That's one of the eye-opening (pun intended) facts presented in a video by University of Washington Medicine.
Dr. Van Gelder clarified that "the retina has no pain fibers. The cornea, in the front of the eye, has more pain receptors per square inch than anywhere else in the body. But those don't provide sensation to the back of the eye."
Regular sunglasses won't protect you, even with the moon obscuring the sun. UW Medicine reminds you to get eclipse glasses that are ISO certified (look for ISO 12312-2 on the glasses). Wear them even if you are looking at the eclipse through a camera or telescope.
UW Medicine said it produced the video because Dr. Van Gelder and the team of ophthalmologists have treated patients with solar retinopathy -- the type of retina damage mentioned in the video -- and they wanted to prevent people from hurting their eyes.
"The eclipse is an incredible event and should be a source of enjoyment, not the cause of a potentially permanent vision problem," said UW Medicine.
People are no scrambling for the eclipse glasses, which are running out fast. How to get glasses
Here is another trick for watching the eclipse. Make an eclipse box.
