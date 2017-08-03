GeekWire: Astronomers issue warning about fake solar glasses

Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

The country’s top astronomical organization says it’s alarmed by reports that potentially unsafe eclipse glasses are flooding the market in advance of the all-American solar eclipse on Aug. 21 – and in response, it has issued a list of approved manufacturers and vendors.

The American Astronomical Society typically recommends looking for a label indicating that the glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard for direct viewing of the sun. But that’s “no longer sufficient,” the AAS said Tuesday in an updated advisory.

“It now appears that some companies are printing the ISO logo and certification label on fake eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers made with materials that do not block enough of the sun’s ultraviolet, visible and infrared radiation to make them truly safe,” the advisory said. “Some sellers are even displaying fake test results on their websites to support their bogus claim of compliance with the ISO safety standard.”

