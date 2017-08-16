Gas shortages, long waits reported at Central Oregon stations

(Photo: FeelPic)

BEND, Ore. – Several gas stations in Central Oregon are already experiencing long lines and a shortage of fuel, days ahead of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.

KTVZ reports Chevron stations in Bend and Prineville ran out of gas on Wednesday, five days before the eclipse. Pictures show long lines at other gas stations and travelers told KTVZ they waited about 10-30 minutes to fuel their vehicles.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management and other state agencies have warned about potential fuel shortages, especially in rural areas in the path of totality.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has said the eclipse is expected to bring the “biggest traffic event in Oregon history.” One million people are projected to visit the state for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Traffic was already impacted Wednesday in the Prineville area as there was a 30-mile backup on Highway 26 Wednesday night. The Big Summit Prairie, an eclipse festival in the middle of the Ochoco National Forest, begins Thursday and is expected to attract 30,000 visitors.

