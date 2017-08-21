Free eclipse glasses draw crowds to ride ferry

Washington State Ferries handed out free pairs of eclipse glasses before the big event on Monday. (Photo: KING)

Washington State Ferries handed out free eclipse glasses on one of its Seattle to Bremerton routes Monday.

It was one of the last places you could find the hot items.

"Anyone obviously that's been trying to get eclipse glasses in the last few days knows how tough that was. It was the same story for us. Thankfully the Pacific Science Center was able to help us out and get us what appears to be the last few pairs in the city. If you look around the boat it was a lot of fun because people were definitely sharing those glasses and enjoying the view together," said WSF Spokesman Ian Sterling.

The 10 a.m. ferry from Seattle to Bremerton was the only ferry ride that gave passengers a full view of the eclipse for nearly the entire time.

"This is so fun," Kristin Jordan said.

Jordan traveled from Illinois to visit with her niece and nephew.

"We didn't know what to do, so we decided to jump on the ferry. It's been a blast," she said.

Washington State Ferries only had 50 glasses, so most people took turns staring at the sun.

"All that time's past and nothing's really changed. We're all looking up at the stars, looking up at the sun," said Jacob Rosendale.

