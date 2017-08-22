Eclipse's high tides break net, dump salmon in San Juans

File image of Atlantic Salmon (Credit: Peter Whyte, CSIRO)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The public is being asked to help mop up an salmon spill from an imploded net holding 305,000 fish at a Cooke Aquaculture fish farm near Cypress Island in the San Juans.



Lummi fishers out for chinook on Sunday near Samish, south of Bellingham Bay, were surprised to pull up the Atlantic salmon - escapees that turned up in their nets again on Monday.



The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to catch as many of the fish as possible, with no limit on size or number. The fish are about 10 pounds each. No one knows yet how many escaped. But Ron Warren, fish program assistant director for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the net had some 3 million pounds of fish in it when it imploded Saturday.



Warren said the spill was caused by tides pushed unusually high by Monday's approaching total solar eclipse.



The department has been monitoring the situation and crafting a spill-response plan with Cooke.

KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

