Eclipse traffic already hits Central Oregon

Prepare for bad traffic on eclipse day

Nate Hanson , KGW 8:26 PM. PDT August 16, 2017

LA PINE, Ore. -- Despite the total solar eclipse being five days away, it appears traffic in Central Oregon is already increasing.

Oregon State Police tweeted two photos of a line of cars on Highway 97 in La Pine, and said the congestion was due to eclipse travelers.

The Ochoco National Forest on Wednesday night tweeted a picture of traffic at a standstill near the Ochoco Reservoir, east of Prineville. People were also standing alongside the road, waiting for traffic to move again.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the backup was an estimated 14 miles. The Big Summit Prairie, an eclipse festival in the middle of the Ochoco National Forest, begins Thursday. 

For months, ODOT has warned that the eclipse would lead to the "biggest traffic event in Oregon history," as 1 million people are expected to visit the state. ODOT recommends travelers leave early, be patient and be prepared.

Wednesday's traffic snarls appear to be just the beginning.

 

