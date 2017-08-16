Eclipse traffic already hits Central Oregon

People stand by their cars as traffic is stopped near the Ochoco Reservoir (Photo: Ochoco National Forest)

LA PINE, Ore. -- Despite the total solar eclipse being five days away, it appears traffic in Central Oregon is already increasing.

Oregon State Police tweeted two photos of a line of cars on Highway 97 in La Pine, and said the congestion was due to eclipse travelers.

Traffic is increasing for the #oreclipse. Heavy traffic congestion now on HWY 97 NB in LaPine. #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/9PfgDkeggx — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 16, 2017

The Ochoco National Forest on Wednesday night tweeted a picture of traffic at a standstill near the Ochoco Reservoir, east of Prineville. People were also standing alongside the road, waiting for traffic to move again.

Traffic at a complete standstill from Ochoco Reservoir heading east. People out of their cars relaxing. pic.twitter.com/DdurIZ9Qsp — Ochoco NF (@OchocoNatForest) August 17, 2017

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the backup was an estimated 14 miles. The Big Summit Prairie, an eclipse festival in the middle of the Ochoco National Forest, begins Thursday.

For months, ODOT has warned that the eclipse would lead to the "biggest traffic event in Oregon history," as 1 million people are expected to visit the state. ODOT recommends travelers leave early, be patient and be prepared.

Wednesday's traffic snarls appear to be just the beginning.

