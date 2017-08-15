KING
Eclipse forecast: Things looking bright for the dark show

KING 5's Chris Cashman talks to Seattle photographer Tim Durkan about how to get the best photo of the solar eclipse.

Ben Dery, KING 12:22 PM. PDT August 15, 2017

The weather forecast is looking a shade brighter as we edge closer to the big solar eclipse day Monday.

Our higher resolution (more accurate) forecast models are just starting to get a look 6-7 days out and we should see a mostly sunny sky around most of Puget Sound. There still may be a few marine layer clouds around, but considering the eclipse begins later in the morning (9:08 a.m.) and goes until after 11 a.m., odds are we will see at least some (eclipsed) sunshine. Rain will not be a factor, just low-level cloudiness in places.

If you're headed to the coast, you may beat the crowds, but you're pushing your luck as a marine layer is likely to be present there blocking your view much of the morning.

Odds of a completely clear view are best east of the Cascades, and perhaps the Cascades themselves away from any ocean air influence.

