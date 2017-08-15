Eclipse forecast: Things looking bright for the dark show

***File*** The sun shines through a cloud covered sky as the moon passes infront of the Earth's star marking the begining of a total eclipse, on March 20, 2015. (Photo DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DESIREE MARTIN, This content is subject to copyright.)

The weather forecast is looking a shade brighter as we edge closer to the big solar eclipse day Monday.

Our higher resolution (more accurate) forecast models are just starting to get a look 6-7 days out and we should see a mostly sunny sky around most of Puget Sound. There still may be a few marine layer clouds around, but considering the eclipse begins later in the morning (9:08 a.m.) and goes until after 11 a.m., odds are we will see at least some (eclipsed) sunshine. Rain will not be a factor, just low-level cloudiness in places.

If you're headed to the coast, you may beat the crowds, but you're pushing your luck as a marine layer is likely to be present there blocking your view much of the morning.

Odds of a completely clear view are best east of the Cascades, and perhaps the Cascades themselves away from any ocean air influence.

