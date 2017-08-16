Eclipse forecast: Should be clear for the show

Not much has changed since out last forecast for Monday's eclipse.
It looks like a weak ridge will be over us preventing any rain chance in the Pacific Northwest. Light onshore winds should keep the majority of the low cloud cover along the coast. Most inland locations will see sunshine during the eclipse -- perhaps some patchy areas of low clouds early, but that should be clearing by the maximum coverage around 10:20 a.m.
As far as temperatures, the eclipse will probably slow our morning warming here in Western Washington, so expect 50s until late morning. Temps should quickly warm to near 80 by Monday afternoon.
