Baby named 'Eclipse' born in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC – It’s a historic total solar eclipse and for the babies born on August 21 the day is even sweeter.
A baby born Monday in South Carolina has been named after the big cosmic event.
Little Eclipse was born at 8:04 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
According to the Greenville Health System, Eclipse weighs 6 pounds and 3 ounces and is about 19 inches long.
