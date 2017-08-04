9 Must-Have Songs On Your Eclipse Party Playlist

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The Great American Solar Eclipse is Monday, August 21st. The WUSA 9 Newsroom has compiled our favorite eclipse and celestial-themed songs to play at your eclipse watch party.



Here are our Top 9 Must-Haves:



1. Total Eclipse Of The Heart – Bonnie Tyler



2. Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival



3. Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles



4. Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers



5. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – George Michael & Elton John

6. Blue Moon -- Billie Holiday



7. Starman – David Bowie



8. Eclipse – Pink Floyd



9. Sky Full Of Stars – Coldplay





We are a newsroom that loves music, and start with a "song of the day" at the beginning of our morning editorial meetings. If you love music as much as us, 9 songs probably isn't enough for your Eclipse Party Playlist. Here are our other favorites that missed the cut, but you should still consider adding to your list:



You Are My Sunshine – Johnny Cash

You Are My Sunshine – Cat Stevens / Yusef Islam’s Version

I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash

Mr. Blue Sky – ELO

When The Night Comes – Joe Cocker

Life On Mars – David Bowie

Rocket Man – Elton John

Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

Moondance – Van Morrison

A Place In The Sun – Stevie Wonder

Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves

Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream

Space Oddity – David Bowie

Under The Cover Of Darkness – The Strokes

No Sunlight – Death Cab For Cutie

Blinded By The Light – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

How To Disappear Completely – Radiohead

Some Kind Of Wonderful – Joss Stone

December 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons

Sound Of Silence – Simon And Garfunkle

Day And Night – Kid Cudi

Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen

Dancing In The Moonlight – King Harvest

You’re So Vain – Carly Simon

When Day Met Night – Panic At The Disco

Stars – the xx

Sun – Concrete Blonde

Sun – Cat Power

Hard Sun – Eddie Vedder

Follow The Sun – Xavier Rudd

2001 – Deodato

New Moon Monday – Duran Duran

Blister In The Sun – Violent Femmes

Walking On The Sun – Smash Mouth

Dark Night – Green River Ordinance

Total Eclipse – Iron Maiden

All Night Long – Lionel Ritchie

Let The Sunshine In – HAIR

Steal My Sunshine – Len

Solar Eclipses – Hollywood Principles Featuring Dr. Awkward

