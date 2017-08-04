9 Must-Have Songs On Your Eclipse Party Playlist

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The Great American Solar Eclipse is Monday, August 21st. The WUSA 9 Newsroom has compiled our favorite eclipse and celestial-themed songs to play at your eclipse watch party.
Here are our Top 9 Must-Haves:
1. Total Eclipse Of The Heart – Bonnie Tyler
2. Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival
3. Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles
4. Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers
5. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – George Michael & Elton John
6. Blue Moon -- Billie Holiday
7. Starman – David Bowie
8. Eclipse – Pink Floyd
9. Sky Full Of Stars – Coldplay
We are a newsroom that loves music, and start with a "song of the day" at the beginning of our morning editorial meetings. If you love music as much as us, 9 songs probably isn't enough for your Eclipse Party Playlist. Here are our other favorites that missed the cut, but you should still consider adding to your list:
You Are My Sunshine – Johnny Cash
You Are My Sunshine – Cat Stevens / Yusef Islam’s Version
I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash
Mr. Blue Sky – ELO
When The Night Comes – Joe Cocker
Life On Mars – David Bowie
Rocket Man – Elton John
Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
Moondance – Van Morrison
A Place In The Sun – Stevie Wonder
Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves
Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream
Space Oddity – David Bowie
Under The Cover Of Darkness – The Strokes
No Sunlight – Death Cab For Cutie
Blinded By The Light – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
How To Disappear Completely – Radiohead
Some Kind Of Wonderful – Joss Stone
December 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons
Sound Of Silence – Simon And Garfunkle
Day And Night – Kid Cudi
Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen
Dancing In The Moonlight – King Harvest
You’re So Vain – Carly Simon
When Day Met Night – Panic At The Disco
Stars – the xx
Sun – Concrete Blonde
Sun – Cat Power
Hard Sun – Eddie Vedder
Follow The Sun – Xavier Rudd
2001 – Deodato
New Moon Monday – Duran Duran
Blister In The Sun – Violent Femmes
Walking On The Sun – Smash Mouth
Dark Night – Green River Ordinance
Total Eclipse – Iron Maiden
All Night Long – Lionel Ritchie
Let The Sunshine In – HAIR
Steal My Sunshine – Len
Solar Eclipses – Hollywood Principles Featuring Dr. Awkward
Which songs are topping your list? Share your favorites with us on Facebook and Twitter!
