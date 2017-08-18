Drone video of eclipse traffic backup
Officials in Prineville, Oregon, expect about 10,000 vehicles to roll through town as people head towards their destinations to take in Monday's total solar eclipse. This includes a five-day music festival that runs through Monday. Drone video shows the t
KING 12:54 PM. PDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former KING 5 anchor Don Porter remembers 1979 eclipse
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Eclipse traffic backed up 30 miles
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse than you think
-
Solar eclipse glasses become tougher to find
-
Downtown Seattle parking parking problems
-
Prepare for bad traffic on eclipse day
-
Deadly shooting at Skyway bowling alley
-
Protestors target controversial monuments
-
Bellevue leads country in adaptive signals
More Stories
-
Here's how fast your retina could burn looking at…Aug 18, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
Heavy eclipse traffic expected today throughout…Aug 16, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Eastside Catholic shakeup leaves staff scramblingAug 18, 2017, 11:25 a.m.