Driver had .318% blood-alcohol following Marion County crash that killed woman, 4 children

His arm in a sling, Favian Garcia, 27, appears for arraignment in Marion County Circuit Court. Garcia is accused of crashing a Land Rover head-on into a family's vehicle while severely intoxicated, killing a woman and four children. (Photo: Whitney M. Woodworth/STATESMAN JOURNAL)

A driver in a Marion County crash that killed a woman and four children had a blood-alcohol content of .318 percent — almost four times the legal limit, according to investigators

A Marion County judge deemed the driver, Favian Garcia, "a danger to the public if released" and ordered that he be held without bail.

With his arm in a sling, Garcia, 27, of Gervais, appeared for arraignment before Judge Rafael Caso Tuesday afternoon.

The four children killed in the head-on collision were identified by Oregon State Police earlier that day.

Officials identified the children as Ivan Ricardo Medrano-Contreras, 8, Andrus Medrano-Contreras, 6, Dayanara Medrano-Perez, 4, and Angelina Vazquez-Crisp, 2, as the four children who died when Garcia crashed a Land Rover head-on with a Buick Century driven by Lisette Medrano-Perez, 25, of Molalla, on Highway 99E north of Salem Sunday.

Garcia, who was not the registered owner of the Land Rover, was traveling northbound and collided with the family's car while rounding a corner.

Medrano-Perez and the four children died at the scene.

Medrano-Perez was Vazquez-Crisp's temporary legal guardian, said Oregon State Police Lt. Cari Boyd. She was set to be adopted by another family member next week.

Tony Mann, superintendent of the Molalla River School District, confirmed the two sons attended Molalla Elementary School as first and third graders. The two youngest children were not yet of school age.

Garcia told a trooper responding to the crash that he had "a hangover all day." He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. At the hospital, another trooper said Garcia smelled of alcohol. According to a probable cause statement, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He slurred his words and refused a blood test.

Garcia was arrested on five counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

According to prosecutor Tiffany Underwood, it was Garcia's third time appearing on DUI charges. He allegedly struck a parked car in Woodburn and lost his bumper in July. When he returned to retrieve his bumper, he was arrested. His blood-alcohol content was .28 percent. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for his arraignment.

Relatives and friends of the woman and four children killed in Sunday's crash gather in court for Favian Garcia's arraignment. Garcia, 27, is accused of crashing a Land Rover head-on into the family's vehicle while severely intoxicated. (Photo: Whitney M. Woodworth/STATESMAN JOURNAL)

He also was facing charges out of Marion County for intentionally preventing a convenience store clerk from calling 911 in April. Woodburn police reported that Garcia became angry at the clerk after she refused to sell him alcohol at 4:55 a.m.

When she told him she was going to call the police, he disconnected her phone three times.

Police later found Garcia standing in his apartment complex parking lot, where he was slurring his words and stumbling.

He also was convicted of DUI in 2011 in Marion County and for interfering with a Gervais police officer in 2013.

This pattern of drunk driving showed Garcia would be a danger to the community if released from jail, Underwood said. She requested that he be denied bail.

Caso ordered that Garcia be held without bail at Marion County jail.

His next hearing is scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 18.

