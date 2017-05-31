Dramatic pipe explosion caught on camera

KIEV, UKRAINE – In Ukraine, closed-circuit cameras captured the massive explosion of an underground water pipe in the capital city of Kiev.

Video obtained by local media showed the ground shaking followed by a dramatic burst and a shower of sludge. Local media reported that several cars were damaged, many windows shattered, but remarkably, no one was injured.

The cause of the explosion is unclear, and according to local reports, pressure tests were conducted.

