Doug Baldwin: The game was 'ugly as hell'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Warren Moon's first take on 49ers-Seahawks
-
Could social media bring Misty Copsey home?
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
La Nina means wetter cooler winter
-
Fans rally in support of Bennett, Kapeernick
-
KING Live Show
-
Smoky air quality in Washington
-
Tree remains s ymbol of strength for Oso survivors
-
First Alert Weather
-
Space Needle to get facelift
More Stories
-
Summer snow in the mountain forecastSep 18, 2017, 7:57 a.m.
-
Seattle city council to pick acting mayor MondaySep 18, 2017, 6:29 a.m.
-
Missing girl speaks through Puyallup PD social media SundaySep 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m.