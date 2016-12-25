Dog rescued from slaughterhouse gets prosthetic legs

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - Liberty, a dog rescued in April from a Cambodian slaughter house, spent the past few days in Sterling, Va. getting a new set of legs.

She came from a life of torture in the southeast Asian nation, where she survived having her legs cut off this spring.

RELATED: Dog rescued from Asia after having feet cut off

The team at Animal Ortho Care is part of only a handful of experts who fit animals with prosthetics in the entire world. Liberty was rescued by Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, which is based out of California. Liberty came to Derrick Campana and Animal Ortho Care to get a custom molded set of legs.

Liberty took her first few steps Friday. It will take the dog a few weeks to fully adjust to her prosthetics, which will align her spine and restore her faith in humanity. Liberty and her caretaker head back to California Friday night.

Animal Ortho Care hopes to provide the pup with a lifetime of prosthetics for free.