Dog owners will drool over this new concept car, Nissan's X-Trail

The ultimate dog-friendly car, Nissan's X-Trail concept car. (Photo: Nissan)

ROLLE, Switzerland - Pet owners know taking your whole family out to experience the outdoors is great, but the clean-up, not so much.

A dog-friendly concept car from Nissan is everything a pet owner would want for the comfort and welfare of their animals.

The Nissan X-Trail features an access ramp, an 360 degree pull out water shower and clutter free utility drawers. It's upholstered cargo area ensures easy clean-up from dirt and hair.

Nissan engineered this car after research from The Kennel Club revealed 99 percent of pet owners consider their pet to be part of the family.

Nissan's chief marketing manager X-Trail, Ryan Gains says, "The Nissan X-Trail is a car that's built for family adventures, and the X-Trail 4Dogs concept takes that to the next level."

This concept car will likely unleash in Europe before hitting the pavement in the U.S.

Nissan’s X-Trail transforms the cargo space into a dog haven to include:

Two-way dog cam

360 pull out water shower

Integrated dryer

Access ramp

Padded interior upholstered for wipe-ups

No spill water bowl

Smart dog treat dispenser

Clip on harness hook

Clutter free compartments to store treats, waste bags, etc.

For more information: Nissan X-Trail

© 2017 KPNX-TV