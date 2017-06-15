Does chocolate milk come from brown cows? Many Americans think so

Chocolate Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Photo: Unsplash

Where does chocolate milk come from? Apparently, many Americans think it comes from brown cows.

TODAY reported 1,000 adults were asked the question in a survey done by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

The survey found 7 percent of American adults thought chocolate milk came from brown cows and 48 percent admitted to no being sure of where it came from.

Fact is chocolate milk does not come from brown cows. That goes for any flavored milk as well. It is simply cow’s milk with added flavoring and sweeteners.

