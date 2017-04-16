Division at times at Black Lives Matter protest

Thousands took to the streets in Seattle to try and send different messages to the President and the country.

But at times, the message of unity became divisive.

The crowd first turned on speaker Barbara Boyd of Powerhouse Ministries.

“Illegal immigrants coming to the United States murdering black females, black males, and black children,” Boyd said over a chorus of boos. Some protestors denounced the rhetoric as similar to President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration during the campaign.

After a two-mile march, the crowd settled in on the steps of the federal building.



The crowd yelled “Let her speak!” after an emcee interrupted a woman’s impassioned speech because he wanted to introduce the musician Wanz.

“Will you be silent at your workplace when people of color are only entry level positions?” she continued after the interruption.

When Wanz took the stage, he worked to bring the crowd together.

“If we don’t stand together, change will never happen,” he said. “We are the only species on the planet who are hell bent on division rather than unity.”

The crowd was there to protest a variety of issues, including the signature Black Lives Matter issue of police use of force on African-Americans. But protestors also pointed to a renewed focus due to President Trump’s administration.



“The changes that we’ve seen… a lot of people have strong opinions,” said Chris Jones of Seattle. He brought his family to march the 2-mile protest route.

“There’s no shortage of passion about any one of those issues, so I don’t feel like it’s causing any splintering,” said Jones, just minutes before the crowd turned on the emcee.

